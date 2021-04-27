Justices Question Broadening Reentry Paths For Deportees

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday seemed opposed to widening the path to reentry for immigrants who were previously deported for a crime that would no longer merit deportation. During oral arguments for the case involving Refugio Palomar-Santiago, a former permanent resident from Mexico deported for felony driving under the influence in the 1990s, several justices suggested that he had ample avenues to seek administrative relief from his earlier deportation. The case asks if deportees like Palomar-Santiago can void their initial removal solely by arguing that the law no longer sees their original crime as meriting deportation, without demonstrating they've...

