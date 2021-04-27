Secure Home Gets OK For Mid-May Ch. 11 Plan Hearing

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge Tuesday set home and commercial security company Secure Home Holdings LLC's prepackaged Chapter 11 plan on course for a mid-May approval hearing after being told speed was essential to a successful reorganization. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge J. Kate Stickles approved a May 25 combined disclosure and confirmation hearing for Secure Home's proposed $197 million debt-for-equity swap after being told a too-long stay in Chapter 11 could see the company's residential customers jumping ship. "Customer confidence is a very important part of the business," Secure Home counsel Van Durrer II said. Pennsylvania-based Secure Home —...

