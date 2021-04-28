Fla. Sues Feds For $97M In Denied Medicaid Reimbursements

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- Florida has taken the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to court on a claim that it improperly disallowed federal reimbursement of more than $97.5 million in payments the state made to hospitals and other health care providers through the Medicaid program from July 2006 through June 2013. The Florida Agency for Health Care Administration contends that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services incorrectly held that when calculating limits on "Low Income Pool" payments for individual hospitals, the facilities' costs for treating Medicaid and uninsured patients should have been offset by third-party payments, including from Medicare. The state's complaint, filed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS