Anheuser-Busch Settles Case Over 'Only' Organic Seltzer Ads

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:00 PM EDT) -- Anheuser-Busch has reached a settlement to resolve accusations that it violated false advertising law by touting the "only" organic hard seltzer, ending a lawsuit in which a judge warned the beer maker that "truth matters." In an order Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Michael H. Simon signed off on an agreement to dismiss the case filed by Suzie's Brewery, an Oregon craft beer maker that sells its own brand of organic hard seltzer. Suzie's sued Anheuser-Busch in February over television ads for Michelob Ultra Hard Seltzer that claimed it was "the only" or "the first" hard seltzer certified by the U.S. Department...

