Ex-OCC Head Defends 'True Lender' Rule As Dems Eye Repeal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The former acting chief of the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency warned senators on Wednesday that overturning his agency's "true lender" rule on bank lending partnerships could kill off certain kinds of credit, a scenario that critics of the Trump-era regulation countered might not be such a bad thing. Testifying at a virtual hearing of the Senate Banking Committee, former acting Comptroller Brian Brooks said the OCC's true lender rule provides regulatory certainty that facilitates lending to low- and moderate-income consumers whose relative riskiness as borrowers may warrant higher interest rates. Democrats see the rule as a strike against...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS