Ex-Mayer Brown Atty's Suit Should Hit Red Light, Car Co. Says

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:58 PM EDT) -- Electric car company Faraday&Future has asked a California federal judge to toss a former Mayer Brown LLP partner's suit accusing the startup of tricking him into accepting an in-house job, saying the attorney negotiated and drafted his own employment agreement with the company while still working at the law firm. The employment agreement at the heart of Hong Liu's breach of contract claim was negotiated and drafted in violation of his ethical and fiduciary obligations as Faraday's outside legal counsel, particularly when he didn't tell the Los Angeles-based car company that he was negotiating the agreement on his own behalf, according...

