HHS Eases Prescribing Rules For Opioid Addiction Meds

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:57 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services is easing rules related to the prescription of opioid-dependence drug buprenorphine, noting that overdose increases necessitate the need to expand treatment. HHS said in a Tuesday news release that health providers ranging from certain nurses to doctors will be freed from various training requirements related to buprenorphine. That exemption would allow those medical providers — which also included physician assistants, clinical nurse specialists and certified registered nurse anesthetists — to treat as many as 30 patients with buprenorphine without the training and related services, according to HHS. "The spike we've seen in opioid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS