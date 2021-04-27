Maine Says Medical Pot Rule Doesn't Flout Commerce Clause

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- Maine and a group of local cannabis companies have fired back at claims that the state's residency rule for medical pot dispensaries violates the U.S. Constitution's dormant commerce clause, saying there is no national medical marijuana market for the clause to protect. Maine's Department of Administrative and Financial Services filed a cross-motion for judgment on the record Monday in a lawsuit challenging the state's requirements that medical dispensaries be wholly owned and controlled by Mainers, arguing the requirements should stand because striking them down would do nothing to expand legal interstate commerce. Marijuana trade group United Cannabis Patients and Caregivers of...

