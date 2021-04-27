Mylan Can Deduct Patent Suit Legal Fees, Tax Court Says

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 3:27 PM EDT) -- Pharmaceutical company Mylan Inc. can deduct legal fees it incurred defending itself against patent infringement suits from brand-name drug manufacturers as ordinary business expenses, the Tax Court ruled Tuesday. The U.S. Tax Court ruled that Mylan Inc. can deduct legal fees incurred in connection with patent infringement suits, but not those from preparing notice letters required by the Food and Drug Administration. (iStock) The legal fees can be deducted as ordinary expenses — rather than capitalized as the Internal Revenue Service had argued — because the patent litigation is separate from the government's generic drug approval process, the court said. However, other legal...

