Girardi Firm Trustee Wants Atty To Chase Celeb Wife's Assets

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:20 PM EDT) -- Girardi Keese's bankruptcy trustee wants to hire a social media-savvy lawyer who has criticized the law firm founder's estranged wife, reality television star Erika Girardi, to investigate whether she has assets belonging to the defunct practice, according to court documents filed Tuesday. If the court approves, attorney Ronald Richards would help Girardi Keese trustee Elissa Miller of SulmeyerKupetz PC recover assets from Erika Girardi in exchange for contingency fees of 35% to 45%. The proposed deal is similar to one struck this month in the parallel bankruptcy case of firm founder Thomas Girardi's personal estate. In that case, the famed trial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS