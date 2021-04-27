NLRB Judge Dings Hospital For Not Giving Info To Union

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:56 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania hospital violated federal labor law by stonewalling a nurses union's requests for information related to grievances over the hospital's scheduling of work and firing of a nurse, a National Labor Relations Board judge ruled Tuesday. Administrative Law Judge Donna Dawson said Wilkes-Barre Hospital Company LLC, which runs the Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, either illegally refused to turn over or slow-walked information that the Wyoming Valley Nurses Association requested in early 2020 related to three grievances it filed against the hospital. Judge Dawson said the union had a valid reason for seeking the information, in particular noting that some of it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS