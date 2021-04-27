Ex-NY AG Gets 1-Year Law Suspension After Admitting Abuse

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:16 PM EDT) -- Former New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned following assault allegations by multiple women in 2018, will be suspended from practicing law in the state for one year, an Empire State appellate court ruled Tuesday. The suspension will begin on May 28 and was agreed upon by Schneiderman, who admitted to verbal and emotional abuse and unwanted physical contact with three women. The case was brought last year by the Attorney Grievance Committee for the First Judicial Department. "Respondent does not have any criminal or disciplinary history, he has a significant record of public service, and he has taken steps...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS