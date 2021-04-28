Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Ex-Girardi Keese Attys Fight Push For Contempt Order

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Two ex-Girardi Keese PC attorneys have urged an Illinois federal court not to hold them in contempt for the firm's failure to follow a court order and issue settlement payments in plane crash litigation, arguing they can't be held liable for their former employer's actions.

Ex-Girardi Keese partners David Lira and Keith Griffin told the Northern District of Illinois in separate filings Tuesday that even if they could be held responsible, it would have been impossible for them to correctively issue settlement payments in the Lion Air Flight 610 crash suit, as they lacked the authority to do so from the...

