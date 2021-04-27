Chancery OKs Keker Van Nest $19.6M Fee In Shire Ruling

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:08 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Chancery Court Tuesday handed pharmaceutical company Shire a $19.6 million legal bill to cover a contingency fee owed to Keker Van Nest & Peters LLP after shareholders of a company Shire acquired won a dispute over a $45 million merger earnout. Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick swept aside Shire US Holdings Inc.'s objections that the fee was excessive, noting that plaintiff Shareholder Representative Services LLC — which represented stockholder claims to post-merger payments — retained Keker Van Nest on a contingent fee basis because it was running out of cash needed to press what proved to be a winning...

