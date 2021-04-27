Polsinelli Says Former Atty Must Arbitrate LGBT Bias Claims

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Polsinelli PC told a Texas federal court Tuesday that a prominent bankruptcy attorney's LGBTQ bias suit against the firm should be shipped off to arbitration, pointing to an arbitration provision in his employment agreement and accusing the lawyer of mistreating his former female colleagues. Trey A. Monsour, who was a shareholder and partner in Polsinelli's Houston office, says his former employer discriminated against him for being gay by making "derogatory comments," denied him adequate support and ultimately fired him. Monsour lodged his suit late last month. He is now a partner at Fox Rothschild LLP. But Polsinelli said in a dismissal...

