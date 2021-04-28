UK Gov't Plans For Hands-Free Cars On Roads By End Of 2021

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 9:51 AM BST) -- The transport ministry paved the way on Wednesday for driverless cars to begin appearing on Britain's roads later this year, despite concerns within the the insurance industry about traffic safety. The technology, which allows motorists to take their hands off the wheel on the motorway, would cut the number of accidents, the Department for Transport has said. (iStock) Automated lane keeping system technology, which allows drivers to take their hands off the wheel on the motorway, would cut the number of accidents, the Department for Transport said. The government has decided to push ahead with the technology despite opposition from insurers,...

