Finance Cos. Urged To Report Enviro Impact of Investments

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 2:49 PM BST) -- Finance firms are continuing to invest in portfolios and assets that damage the environment and are not reporting to investors on their true contribution to harmful emissions, a report published on Wednesday has found. CDP, a charity that runs a global disclosure system to help investors and companies and cities, states and regions manage their environmental impact, said that the total emissions generated by the assets and investment portfolios of finance companies are 700 times greater than those created by the firms themselves. But banks, asset managers, insurers and other businesses in the sector still focus on disclosing data about their...

