Senate Votes To Reinstate Obama-Era Controls on Methane

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:14 PM EDT) -- The Senate has voted to toss a Trump-era rule loosening restrictions on methane emissions, a vote heralded as an important step toward meeting President Joe Biden's climate goals. The vote on the Senate resolution passed with a 52-42 vote Wednesday, with Sens. Susan Collins, R-Maine, Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Rob Portman, R-Ohio, crossing party lines. The Democrat-led effort would undo the former president's rule, and reinstate Obama-era regulations that clamped down on methane emissions from new and modified oil and gas infrastructure. The reversal effort in the Senate took advantage of the Congressional Review Act, a 1996 law that gives lawmakers the power to rescind federal...

