Mishcon De Reya To Explore IPO On London Stock Exchange

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:53 PM EDT) -- The partnership of British law firm Mishcon de Reya LLP has voted in favor of exploring a possible premium listing on the London Stock Exchange as it eyes a "significant expansion," the firm said Wednesday. The London-based firm said in a statement that it tapped JP Morgan to advise on a potential initial public offering, which it said could take place as soon as the fourth quarter of 2021.The firm said a public listing would give it access to additional capital to "accelerate its expansion in the provision of legal and advisory services and to invest in high growth potential opportunities."...

