Biden Unveils $1.8T Aid Plan Paid By Higher Taxes On Wealthy

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 11:58 AM EDT) -- Ahead of a joint address to Congress Wednesday evening, President Joe Biden proposed a $1.8 trillion plan to expand tax credits for child care, working adults and health insurance, offset by higher taxes on wealthy individuals and increased tax enforcement. President Joe Biden, speaking on the North Lawn of the White House Tuesday about COVID-19. On Wednesday the White House outlined Biden's $1.8 trillion American Families Plan. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) The American Families Plan, which is intended to build on last month's American Rescue Plan Act, would impose higher taxes on those making more than $400,000 per year in order to offset $800...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS