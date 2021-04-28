Pa. Bar President Resigns After Prostitution-Related Charge

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:43 AM EDT) -- The president of the Pennsylvania Bar Association, David E. Schwager of Chariton Schwager & Malak, has stepped down after being charged with a single misdemeanor count of patronizing a prostitute. The bar association announced Schwager's resignation Tuesday night. Court records show Schwager turned himself in to police on Dec. 30, 2019, after his contact with alleged prostitute Emily Merth purportedly turned into an extortion scheme, but he was not charged until Tuesday. "Earlier today, our leadership team was notified that a misdemeanor charge was filed against the 2020-21 president, David Schwager. He has resigned," Pennsylvania Bar Association Executive Director Barry M....

