Japan's Hitachi Metals To Be Taken Private In $7.51B Deal

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 12:13 PM EDT) -- A Bain Capital-led consortium will take private Japan's Hitachi Metals in a deal worth 816.6 billion yen ($7.51 billion), the companies said Wednesday, in a move that marks the end of Hitachi Ltd.'s roughly year-and-a-half attempt to find a suitable buyer. The news was unveiled via separate statements from Hitachi Metals Ltd. and Bain Capital Private Equity LP. The statement from Hitachi Metals outlined the specifics of the tender offer that will be launched. Under the terms of the transaction, a Bain Capital-backed entity called K.K. BCJ-52, which also features Japan Industrial Partners Inc. and JIS Japan Industrial Solutions K.K., will...

