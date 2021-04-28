SD Pot Law In Balance As Justices Weigh Constitutionality

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:44 PM EDT) -- South Dakota Supreme Court justices on Wednesday expressed concerns that voters may not have known what they were choosing to enact when they approved a recreational marijuana legalization ballot measure, though it was not clear if a majority was prepared to strike it down. Attorneys representing advocates and opponents of legalization clashed over whether Amendment A, which passed in November with 54% of the vote, proposed changes so diverse and sweeping that it violated the state constitution's rules governing ballot initiatives. A lower court judge struck down the amendment on those grounds in February, finding that it violated the so-called single-subject...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS