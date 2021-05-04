7 Lessons For Young Lawyers Starting Their Careers

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 3:26 PM EDT) -- You thrived in law school, are studying for or have passed the bar, and will start or have already started the job you wanted. Congratulations. You will now face new and, more important, different kinds of challenges. Law's study is qualitatively different from its practice. The two test and reward different skills, characteristics and attributes. Based on 33 years in the profession, here are some notes for this year's law school graduates and other young lawyers about how to build a satisfying career. Know what your clients most value about you. Clients pay lawyers for their time. But clients value their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS