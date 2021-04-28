NLRB Remands Dues Deduction Fight Over NRTW Opposition

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday remanded a dispute over a food workers union's allegedly coercive dues deduction forms after the union and the board's top prosecutor reached a settlement, rejecting arguments by a National Right to Work Foundation-represented worker that the deal is an inadequate remedy. The board's brief order granted a joint request from acting general counsel Peter Sung Ohr and United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 to remand the case so the Pittsburgh regional director could process an informal settlement between the two parties. The settlement resolved litigation alleging the union sent unlawfully coercive forms to members at a...

