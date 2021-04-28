Louisiana House Panel Advances Pot Legalization Bill

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:03 PM EDT) -- A Louisiana state House committee has passed a bill that would allow adults 21 and older to purchase and possess marijuana, as various other proposals related to recreational cannabis make their way through the state legislature. The bill passed the House Committee on Administration of Criminal Justice on Tuesday in a 7-5 vote. State Rep. Richard Nelson, R-Mandeville, authored the proposal, which became H.B. 699 when it was adopted on the House floor on Wednesday. Nelson, along with another member of the committee and its chairman, did not respond to requests for comment on Wednesday. Nelson said during the committee hearing...

