UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

Law360, London (April 30, 2021, 2:30 PM BST) -- This past week in London has seen a new lawsuit filed against Clydesdale Bank and its former owner over business loans, a robotics company sue Ocado's tech arm for patent infringement and fresh allegations in the hacking claim between Dechert LLP and an aviation magnate. Here, Law360 looks at those and other new claims in the U.K. Financial Services Musst Holdings Ltd. v. Astra Asset Management UK Ltd. and another British Virgin Island investment broker Musst Holdings hit Astra Asset Management and its U.K. subsidiary with a breach of contract claim on April 29. The two sides have previously faced off with Musst accusing the fund manager of...

