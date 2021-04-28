Hospital Must Arbitrate Staffing Policy Dispute With Union

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:29 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Wednesday ordered a Kansas City hospital to arbitrate a staffing policy dispute with its nurses union, saying the fight is over the possible loss of union work and not the employer's process for allocating staff based on needs. U.S. District Judge Stephen Bough granted the National Nurses Organizing Committee-Missouri & Kansas' motion for summary judgment, saying an arbitrator should decide whether Research Medical Center's new staffing plans violate the parties' collective bargaining agreement by shifting union work to managers. Judge Bough said the case does not implicate the hospital's rights to set staffing plans subject to...

