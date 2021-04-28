Aluminum Co. Fights Results Of 'Unconstitutional' Probe

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:26 PM EDT) -- A Florida-based aluminum importer is fighting new duties on merchandise from the Dominican Republic, following a U.S. Customs and Border Protection investigation its says launched without sufficient evidence and violated the company's Fifth and Eighth Amendment rights. Since November, and as affirmed in a subsequent administrative review last month, the merchandise that Global Aluminum Distributor LLC imports from DR-based Kingtom Aluminio SRL is subject to the China-wide anti-dumping duty rate for aluminum extrusions. The evasion finding stems in part from CBP's determination that it could not confirm that Kingtom produced all of the extrusions it exported, leading the agency to treat...

