House Comes For Drug Prices With New Antitrust Bill Package

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:47 PM EDT) -- The U.S. House of Representatives is going after soaring prescription drug prices with a bipartisan set of bills aimed at attacking different anticompetitive practices that it says have plagued the pharmaceutical industry for years, including pay-for-delay deals and product hopping. The legislative package was unveiled Thursday during a three-hour House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee hearing aimed at addressing the nosedive in competition that the health care industry has seen in recent years, with most of the subcommittee and several witnesses from the Senate appearing to be on board. "All of these bills are essential to help stop pharmaceutical companies from engaging in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS