Hilcorp Says Noise Review Shouldn't Stop Oil And Gas Work

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:04 PM EDT) -- Hilcorp Alaska LLC urged a federal judge to let it continue its oil and gas work while the federal government reevaluates the impact of noise pollution on an endangered beluga whale, saying the judge had only identified a "limited and discrete" error in the government's analysis that can be fixed without wiping out the underlying project authorization. The company said in a brief Tuesday that vacating the underlying analysis would prevent the company from continuing a range of oil and gas-related activities in Cook Inlet, which would be "inequitable and highly disruptive." Instead, the federal government should be given a limited...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS