In Agency First, FDA Says Co. Failed To Submit Trial Data

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said that Acceleron Pharma Inc. is facing possible fines and other penalties if it doesn't properly post the results of a clinical trial that tested the effectiveness of a treatment for a kidney cancer. The FDA said Wednesday it sent out its first-ever noncompliance notice to the biopharmaceutical company relating to its alleged failure to put the clinical trial results on ClinicalTrials.gov. The trial in question looked at how effective the use of dalantercept and axitinib together was in treating advanced renal cell carcinoma, according to the FDA. "The FDA takes its role in enforcing...

