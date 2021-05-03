SEC's Peirce On Crypto Ambitions, GameStop's Lessons

Law360 (May 3, 2021, 11:48 AM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Hester Peirce is "totally fine" with her "crypto mom" nickname if it conveys her desire to provide clarity to a sector of the market she's passionate about. Hester Peirce In the second installment of this two-part interview series, Peirce not only riffs on the nickname earned following her dissents on key crypto cases, but maps out her regulatory goals for the digital assets, including her recent safe harbor proposal update, and how she plans to work with Chairman Gary Gensler to achieve them. "I hope it's an area we can work on together," Peirce said. "He...

