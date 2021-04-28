Judge With 'West Virginia Grit' Takes On 1st Opioid Jury Trial

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:20 PM EDT) -- The federal judge presiding over the first jury trial in the country over the opioid crisis is a portrait of "West Virginia grit," with a storied career spanning the state where the highly anticipated proceedings are set to begin Monday. U.S. District Judge David A. Faber Key moments in the career of Judge David Faber, who was born in Charleston, W.Va., in 1942: » 1967: Yale Law School School, J.D. » 1968 - 1972: U.S. Air Force JAG Corps » 1972 - 1981: Love Wise Robinson & Woodrow law firm, Charleston, W.Va. » 1978 - 1992: West Virginia Air National Guard » 1981 - 1986: U.S....

