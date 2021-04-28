Oil Pipeline Inspection Co. To Pay $3.8M For OT Violations

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:09 PM EDT) -- An oilfield pipeline inspection company is paying $3.85 million in back wages to more than 1,000 workers in 40 states after a U.S. Department of Labor investigation uncovered widespread overtime violations, the government said Wednesday. In an announcement, the DOL's Wage and Hour Division said it had discovered that FIS Holdings LLC of Sand Springs, which does business as Frontier Integrity Solutions Operations LLC, had violated the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying pipeline inspectors a flat rate regardless of whether they worked overtime. "These pipeline inspectors … deserve to be paid every cent of their hard-earned wages," WHD Principal Deputy...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS