Attys Get $14M After $5.4M Mortgage Lender Judgment

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Mortgage lender Primary Residential Mortgage Inc. will have to pay out $14 million in attorney fees and costs on top of a $5.4 million judgment and $2 million in prejudgment interest after a Minnesota federal judge found it sold bad mortgage loans to the now-defunct Residential Funding Co. LLC. U.S. District Judge Susan Richard Nelson praised the work of the attorneys, including Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP, Spencer Fane LLP, Felhaber Larson and Carpenter Lipps & Leland LLP, in a 107-page order unsealed Wednesday, noting RFC's successor, the ResCap Liquidating Trust, scored 100% of its requested damages. "The excellent reputation...

