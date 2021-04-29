What Employers Need To Know About Legal Weed In NY

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:32 PM EDT) -- New York recently joined the growing number of states legalizing recreational marijuana use for adults, and experts say the Empire State's Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act contains worker protections that employers should be aware of. On March 31, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed into law a sweeping cannabis legalization and taxation bill that allows recreational use by adults 21 and over and takes steps to help communities hard-hit by the drug war, like expunging marijuana convictions. Less than two weeks later, New Mexico joined the ranks of states that have legalized the drug. Employment Authority This article is part of...

