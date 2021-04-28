CC'ing Apple Attys Doesn't Create Privilege, Calif. Judge Says

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 10:46 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday refused to let Apple claw back a trio of documents in Epic Games' App Store antitrust suit against the tech giant, finding that simply copying an attorney on an employee email chain does not necessarily make an email privileged. In its suit, Fortnite maker Epic Games is alleging that Apple has monopolized the app distribution systems, locking developers into the systems and forcing them to accept 30% commissions for in-app payments. Apple had looked to claw back two email conversations between several Apple employees, one of which was about a proposed idea for the App...

