'Angry Cheerleader' Case Brings Out 'Coach' Kavanaugh

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:14 PM EDT) -- Justice Brett Kavanaugh will often bring up his recent circuit court experience while weighing the practical effects of a U.S. Supreme Court case. On Wednesday, however, it was his experience as his daughter's basketball coach that informed his thinking about the high school cheerleader suspended from her squad over an angry Snapchat post. Setting aside the question of student First Amendment rights, Justice Kavanaugh, or rather "Coach K" as he is known by his players, balked at the facts of the case underlying the hearing in Mahanoy Area School District v. B.L. "I want to focus on the facts of this...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS