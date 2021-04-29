Munich Re Calls For Gov'ts To Act On Pandemics, Cyber-Risk

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 12:22 PM BST) -- Munich Re has called for governments around the world to create public-private partnerships with the insurance sector to provide cover for pandemics or other "systemic" risks such as major cyberattacks. Such partnerships would mean that, although insurers would provide cover to businesses reeling from the pandemic, governments would be responsible for losses that exceed a fixed threshold, the German reinsurance giant said on Wednesday. The idea mirrors similar state-backed reinsurance schemes such as the U.K.'s terrorism reinsurer, Pool Re. British insurers said in February that they have set out proposals for a so-called Pandemic Re to the government, but have not been given...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS