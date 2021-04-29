Biden Plan Adds Momentum To Int'l Talks, EU Parliament Says

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 1:31 PM EDT) -- A proposal to change the way corporations are taxed in the United States is giving momentum toward finding an agreement on rewriting the rules of corporate taxation, the European Parliament said in a resolution it passed Thursday. The resolution passed 549-70, with 75 abstentions. The resolution welcomed "the new momentum in [international] negotiations created by the U.S. administration's recent proposals" that encouraged a global agreement on minimum tax rules, while noting its proposed increase in the minimum tax to 21%. The Biden administration's target of 21% for a minimum tax on companies' foreign income has been broadly accepted as a target for a...

