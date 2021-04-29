FCA Plans Tougher Restrictions On Risky Investments

Law360, London (April 29, 2021, 11:56 AM BST) -- Britain's financial regulator said on Thursday that it is considering bringing in tougher regulations on high-risk investments, as it said that consumers poured more money into risky products during the COVID-19 crisis. The Financial Conduct Authority is looking into whether to toughen up regulation of the the growing market for high-risk or illiquid assets. (iStock) The Financial Conduct Authority has asked consumers, finance firms and lenders for advice on how to better regulate the growing market for high-risk or illiquid assets, such as minibonds or loans connected to crowdfunding. These assets are high-risk investments because they cannot be sold before their maturity...

