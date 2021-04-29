Data Co. Takeover Could Hurt NHS, British Watchdog Says

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Britain's competition regulator found Thursday that a health care data company's planned takeover of a rival could harm customers including the National Health Service by driving up prices and slowing innovation. The U.K. Competition and Markets Authority said Imprivata's deal to acquire Isosec was apparently partly motivated by a desire to knock out a competitor. Both companies provide secure authentication management solutions to health care providers in England. Since they operate in the same market and have few other competitors, their tie-up would likely reduce choice and innovation, the authority said at the close of a Phase 1 investigation. "Just like...

