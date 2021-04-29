Kansas Defends Its Place In Refinery Enforcement Action

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Kansas environmental regulators are defending the state's ability to participate in a long-running enforcement action against a CVR Energy Inc. subsidiary that owns an oil refinery in the state, which is again being accused of flouting pollution laws in violation of its operating permits. On Wednesday the Kansas Department of Health and Environment fought a bid from CVR Energy's Coffeyville Resources Refining & Marketing LLC to have the state and regulators' claims for civil penalties thrown out. Coffeyville Resources is accused of failing to get its act together and continuing to violate state and federal environmental laws even after agreeing in...

