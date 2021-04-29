Fed. Circ. OKs ITC Ruling That Bio-Rad Infringed 10x Patents

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 4:47 PM EDT) -- 10x Genomics scored a victory in its patent battle with Bio-Rad when the Federal Circuit on Thursday upheld the U.S. International Trade Commission's finding that Bio-Rad infringed three patents covering microfluidic systems used in gene sequencing. In a 35-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel said the ITC correctly found that Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. infringed three 10x Genomics Inc. patents, and that those patents were not invalid as indefinite. The commission also did not err in rejecting Bio-Rad's arguments that it co-owned the patents under assignment provisions that two of the named inventors signed while they previously worked at Bio-Rad, but before...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS