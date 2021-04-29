6th Circ. Won't Rehear Age Bias Case Despite EEOC Push

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 5:29 PM EDT) -- The Sixth Circuit refused Thursday to give a former worker another shot at her suit alleging a bank fired her because of her age, despite briefs from the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and others telling the court her claims deserved another look. According to a one-paragraph court order, the panel of three Sixth Circuit judges revisited their decision tossing Melanie Pelcha's suit and found no issues worthy of review. None of the other circuit judges voted to take up the case, dooming the petition for an en banc rehearing. Pelcha, then 48, sued Watch Hill and MW Bancorp Inc., the...

