PE Firms Want Out Of Pot RICO Suit Against Harvest, Verano

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 9:21 PM EDT) -- A pair of Canadian private equity firms named in a man's sprawling racketeering suit alleging cannabis companies Verano Holdings LLC and Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. were responsible for his arrest have asked a federal judge in Colorado to dismiss the case or put it on hold so it can be handled via arbitration. In a Wednesday motion, SOL Global Investments and Serruya Private Equity, both based in the Toronto area, told U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Domenico that they had numerous reasons for asking that plaintiff Nicholas Nielsen's suit be paused or tossed. For one thing, they said, their only...

