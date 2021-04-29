Pregnant Worker Bill Hits Senate With Bipartisan Backing

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Half a dozen senators on Thursday introduced legislation aimed at helping pregnant workers keep their jobs without burdening their employers, a measure that has gained momentum as lawmakers and advocacy groups on both sides of the aisle pledge their support. The Pregnant Workers Fairness Act would require employers with 15 or more workers to give pregnant employees reasonable accommodations such as extra bathroom breaks, easier work and the opportunity to sit if their jobs are usually done standing. The bill, which would serve employees affected by pregnancy, childbirth and related medical conditions, proposes building on pregnant worker protections spelled out in...

