Health Hires: Istari Oncology, Dykema, Paul Hastings

Law360 (April 30, 2021, 3:05 PM EDT) -- North Carolina-based biotech Istari Oncology Inc. has tapped a new general counsel, Dykema Gossett PLLC has snapped up an antitrust expert in the health care realm, and Paul Hastings LLP has expanded its life sciences and health care group with a new hire in Shanghai, headlining Law360's latest roundup of personnel moves in the health care and life sciences arena. Istari Oncology Marc Banjak Marc Banjak has jumped to Istari Oncology, a company focused on developing PVSRIPO, a type of cancer immunotherapy, according to an April 29 announcement. As the company's new general counsel, he brings with him years of experience,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS