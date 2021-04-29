Judge OKs Subpoena Reach That IDs $8.9M Litigation Funder

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge granted a U.S. cotton producer's subpoena scope to compel more documents in an $8.9 million litigation funding suit and accommodated arguments that revealing the lenders' identities would "do irreparable damages" to its business. Indian cotton company Tradeline Enterprises opened an antitrust suit against U.S. cotton companies J.G. Boswell and Jess Smith & Sons Cotton LLC but lost the suit. After Tradelines did not pay the award, the U.S. companies have been trying to determine who funded the suit. The Wednesday minutes from U.S. Magistrate Judge Rozella A. Oliver's phone hearing showed she granted the U.S. companies' request to produce documents that would reveal the identities of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS